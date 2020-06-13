Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in News by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in News by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in News by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in News by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in News by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. News has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Shares of News stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. News Corp has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. News’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

