Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,353,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in FOX by 33.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,223,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,523 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,606,000 after buying an additional 362,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FOX by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,500,000 after acquiring an additional 346,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FOX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,452,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,268,000 after acquiring an additional 219,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FOX. Societe Generale upgraded FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

FOX opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.