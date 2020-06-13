Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,414 Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Chuy’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth $233,000.

Chuy’s stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

