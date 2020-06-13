Citigroup Inc. Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 48.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unitil by 360.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after buying an additional 187,349 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the first quarter worth $8,935,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unitil by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 130,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 102,272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at $2,921,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unitil by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 39,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UTL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Unitil from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $65.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Unitil had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

