Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 135,472 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 135,472 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.16% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSIT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $297,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at $792,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

