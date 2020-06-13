Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAN opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 2.00. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $100.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.53.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. CL King reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

