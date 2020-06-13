Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 24,643 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 24,643 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Invacare were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invacare by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Invacare in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invacare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invacare in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Invacare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invacare in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Invacare from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $7.07 on Friday. Invacare Co. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

