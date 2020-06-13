RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 459.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964,310 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of RPC worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth $131,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RPC by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 138,087 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth $5,928,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RES shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on RPC from $1.90 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on RPC from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Shares of RES stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $740.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.14. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.06.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.06 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

