Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,576 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $25,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ball by 51.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE BLL opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

