Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.84. XPO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.56%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $29,597,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPO. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

