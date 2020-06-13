Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 255,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,426,000 after buying an additional 76,045 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 274,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,034,000 after buying an additional 68,967 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 514.2% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 143,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 119,858 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

