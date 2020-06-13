Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,228,000 after purchasing an additional 219,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,639 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,532,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,730,000 after acquiring an additional 464,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,530,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,807,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,622,000 after acquiring an additional 713,302 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STLD opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

