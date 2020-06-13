Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in China Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in China Telecom by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in China Telecom by 40.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in China Telecom by 123.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in China Telecom by 773.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Telecom alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of China Telecom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. CLSA raised shares of China Telecom from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHA opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. China Telecom Co. Limited has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $51.07.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.612 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from China Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.59. China Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA).

Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.