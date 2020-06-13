IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $212,135,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,968,000 after purchasing an additional 443,250 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $70,465,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 19,761.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 222,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,790,000 after buying an additional 220,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after buying an additional 142,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $302.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $324.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 13,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.66, for a total transaction of $3,840,097.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,262.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.71.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

