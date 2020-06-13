Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 638.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $92.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

