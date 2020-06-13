Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 45,487 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Vera Bradley worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,222,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 889,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 348,946 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.49 million, a PE ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 1.58. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.23 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Mcevoy acquired 22,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $93,216.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,992.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

