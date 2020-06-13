Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,739 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 249,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 156,421 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 142,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,160,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 302,473 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,002,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 278,141 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

SID stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.15.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.42). Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

