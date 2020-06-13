Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $414,000 in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $79.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,952.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.92. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $84.30.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.61 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $116,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

