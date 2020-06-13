Keysight Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,962 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the average volume of 1,558 call options.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $95.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.84. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

