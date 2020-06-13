Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 6,416 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 290% compared to the typical volume of 1,645 call options.

Bunge stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57. Bunge has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BG. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Bunge by 519.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bunge by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

