Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Green Plains at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPRE. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,093,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Green Plains by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,761,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after buying an additional 603,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,716,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 318,575 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 411.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 236,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Green Plains from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $9.13 on Friday. Green Plains Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $632.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

