Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $258,501,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $29,537,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,878,000 after acquiring an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $25,703,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $21,609,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $144.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $239.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,594.56.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,027,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,006,205.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,109 shares of company stock valued at $34,889,919. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.