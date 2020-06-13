Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $49,992,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $82,297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,925,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,686,000 after buying an additional 602,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,778,000 after buying an additional 480,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $25,324,000. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.89.

Shares of RL opened at $74.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average of $96.06. Ralph Lauren Corp has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

