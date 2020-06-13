Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 544,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,431,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLB stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.62. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $351.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.35 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

