Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 25,950 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,463 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,950 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 631.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,046,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,353,000 after buying an additional 3,492,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth $94,533,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TCF Financial by 69.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,743,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,637 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TCF Financial by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TCF Financial by 24.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,358,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,757,000 after purchasing an additional 854,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCF shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of TCF opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $538.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.33 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $242,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

