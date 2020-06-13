DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 66.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,950 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 320,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 103,236 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,149,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

Shares of DXC opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $57.23.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

