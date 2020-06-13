Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 262,642 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,657,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,682,000 after buying an additional 618,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,414,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,282,000 after buying an additional 398,808 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,267,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,488,000 after buying an additional 321,771 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAGE. Wedbush lowered SAGE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

SAGE stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $193.56. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average of $57.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 7,406.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 391.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.37) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

