Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Nielsen worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Nielsen by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

