Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Mongodb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Mongodb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mongodb in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $193.67 on Friday. Mongodb Inc has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $243.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $138.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mongodb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.29.

In other Mongodb news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $5,905,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,167 shares in the company, valued at $53,376,512.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $391,294.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,457,558.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,667 shares of company stock worth $20,418,227. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

