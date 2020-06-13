Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,573 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,214 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,405 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,709 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $35.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.