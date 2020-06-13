KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,619,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,736 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,646,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,765 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,328,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 755,026 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,394,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,385,000 after acquiring an additional 715,356 shares during the period.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

NYSE:KAR opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $645.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.59 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.15%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.