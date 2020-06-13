Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $40,000 in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 117.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 20.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT opened at $26.99 on Friday. Editas Medicine Inc has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 63.21% and a negative net margin of 588.05%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

