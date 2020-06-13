Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 62,695 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) by 354.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,695 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 20.10% of Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 47,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FLQG opened at $29.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98. Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $34.38.

