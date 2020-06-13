US Bancorp DE Sells 103 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 1,373.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,119 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $89,629,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 6,249.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 333,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 328,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $36,495,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at about $27,363,000.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $149,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $1,575,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,047.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,937 shares of company stock worth $32,713,049 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COUP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

Coupa Software stock opened at $224.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.03. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.63.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

