Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,191 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,360,000 after acquiring an additional 43,757 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $2,027,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $82.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

