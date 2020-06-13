US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Insulet were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 482.8% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 49.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 5,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $162.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.95.

In related news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,038.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total transaction of $280,758.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $180.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,257.28 and a beta of 0.89. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $114.13 and a one year high of $228.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

