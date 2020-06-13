Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 879,281 Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879,281 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.07% of Lee Enterprises worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 46,261 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 24.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,472,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 287,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 151,577 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 59,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares during the period. 48.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.43. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

