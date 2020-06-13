Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 621 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Gentex by 1.8% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 24,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 47,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Gentex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 70,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Gentex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GNTX. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

GNTX opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

