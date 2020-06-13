US Bancorp DE Buys 1,920 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Crane were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth $53,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,204,000 after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth $5,763,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth $8,780,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,263,000 after acquiring an additional 85,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $69,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $10,612,626.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $55.02 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.58 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

