US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tenable were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,888,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,435 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Tenable by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,255,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,998,000 after purchasing an additional 523,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,333 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 681,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Tenable by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $42,663.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,282,335.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 131,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $3,887,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,017,237 shares of company stock worth $29,854,872. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.89. Tenable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $32.10.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 76.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub cut Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

