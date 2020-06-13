Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 565,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,407 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

NUE stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

