Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $284.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $318.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.77.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,339.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 22,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $5,950,803.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 452,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,010,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,277 shares of company stock worth $12,078,368. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.