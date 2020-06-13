Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties stock opened at $96.54 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
In other news, EVP Bryan J. Koop acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.47 per share, with a total value of $377,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,890 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BXP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.92.
Boston Properties Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
