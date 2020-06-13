Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 41.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124,424 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agenus were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 48,502 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,929,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after buying an additional 1,529,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. Agenus Inc has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGEN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

