Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,863 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Shares of IR stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.07. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.88, a P/E/G ratio of 387.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,925.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $397,211,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

