Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $447,000 Position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,225 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 115,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 68,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Toll Brothers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,503. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,117,200.00. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.