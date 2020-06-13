Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Abercrombie & Fitch as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $19.18.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $485.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

