Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 543.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,679 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 47.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,665,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 1,178,139 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP now owns 2,859,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,540,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,559,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,905,000. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Shares of ABEO opened at $2.94 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abeona Therapeutics Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

