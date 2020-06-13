Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $486,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,353,000 after buying an additional 101,686 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 913,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,395,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,643,000 after buying an additional 592,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $96.42 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.24 and a 200-day moving average of $111.25.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.77.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

