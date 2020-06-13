Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,060 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 18,942 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 192,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 99,867 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HLF opened at $43.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.99. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $48.82.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 5.24%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

